Public Record for Feb. 15, 2017
CYNTHIA SUSAN BEITER , 59, of 1306 Bluff St., Beloit, at 12 a.m. Friday at 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of felony retail theft of more than $500 but less than $5,000 and marijuana possession. --CODY SCOTT TREZEK , 23, of 212 Race St., Janesville, at 9:25 p.m. Thursday at Race and North Jackson streets for operating a vehicle without consent and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
