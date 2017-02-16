Public Record for Feb. 15, 2017

Public Record for Feb. 15, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

CYNTHIA SUSAN BEITER , 59, of 1306 Bluff St., Beloit, at 12 a.m. Friday at 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of felony retail theft of more than $500 but less than $5,000 and marijuana possession. --CODY SCOTT TREZEK , 23, of 212 Race St., Janesville, at 9:25 p.m. Thursday at Race and North Jackson streets for operating a vehicle without consent and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girlfriend lied and denies it 40 min Casanova 5
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 45 min Daddy Duck 7,571
Ice 48 min FoReal 21
Impeach Trump 3 hr Gal 7
America without a President and our enemies kno... 6 hr Its F up 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr TXPhartz 1,113
EOG Resources Scandal 15 hr MKS 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,236 • Total comments across all topics: 278,920,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC