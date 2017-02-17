Premieres, new programs ahead for The...

Premieres, new programs ahead for The Playhouse San Antonio

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

George Green is the new CEO and artistic director of the Playhouse San Antonio. Green is originally from San Antonio, but has just moved back here after living in Spokane, Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 min Oh Poor Baby 7,578
America without a President and our enemies kno... 2 hr hispanic 3
Worthless people yes you satx 5 hr Hillbilly 22
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Searching 20 hr Mrs escourt 1
Girlfriend lied and denies it 21 hr Casanova 5
Ice 22 hr FoReal 21
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC