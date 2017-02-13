Powerhouse REIT closes on 2.4-acre fa...

Powerhouse REIT closes on 2.4-acre facility near San Antonio's Five Points neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Most of the properties real estate investment trust VEREIT has under its belt in the San Antonio area include a drive-through lane or discount price tags, but the Arizona institutional investor is mixing it up with its latest 45,500-square-foot industrial facility acquisition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 15 min Jack 7,555
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr FewPhartss 1,108
Support Your Local Bandidos Mc (Oct '10) 3 hr Yankee transplant 166
Moving to San Antonio, Anything I need to know? (Mar '12) 4 hr I heard 152
News Weird 22 mins ago 2:10 p.m.Woman suing Popeye's... 5 hr Protoham 3
EOG Resources Scandal 6 hr East_Side54 1
News Texas Woman Sues Popeyes For Flesh-Eating Screw... 6 hr fake news 4
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,103 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC