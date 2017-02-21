Poll: More Texans are taking a fancy to Trump, feeling optimistic
Click through this slideshow to see the executive orders and some other actions President Donald Trump took during his first 100 days in office. Click through this slideshow to see the executive orders and some other actions President Donald Trump took during his first 100 days in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Trump
|5 hr
|jury
|13
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Donald Hitler Trump keep saying it's fake news....
|5 hr
|jury
|4
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|HAMster No 139
|7,640
|Trump sad MF
|10 hr
|Just Saying
|8
|Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto...
|12 hr
|L0LZ
|3
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|18 hr
|cristal
|129
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC