Peggy's on the Green in Boerne now serving lunch
Peggy's on the Green in the Ye Kendall Inn at 128 West Blanco in Boerne is owned by San Antonio Bohanan's Prime Steaks and Seafood in San Antonio owner/chef Mark Bohanan. It sits a block off Boerne's Hill Country Mile and on the edge of the Cibolo Creek and its walking trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I've never met...
|17 min
|Slappy McGee
|9
|Is la tranny from Califas been productive at wo...
|18 min
|Slappy McGee
|3
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|The Reporter
|7,513
|Pledge of allegiance & prayer
|3 hr
|Hispanic
|6
|Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11)
|Tue
|Kkk
|69
|Real Incest/Taboo Talk in Leon Valley
|Tue
|slapping beaners
|3
|Hookup apps?
|Tue
|I heard
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC