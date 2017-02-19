Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo returning to Tobin Center

Tickets go on sale Friday for Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, who return to rock out at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts during Fiesta on April 28. Tickets cost $35 to $60; $100 for Gold Circle seating, and are available online at tobi.tobincenter.org, by phone 210-223-8624 and at the Tobin box office, 100 Auditorium Circle. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

