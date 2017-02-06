One of greatest gifts to give your children, a happy marriage | Raising...
Moses and Anna Maria Saldana at their home in South Austin in 2014. They will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on February 15. JAY JANNER / AMERICAN-STATESMAN We were like three little kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11)
|12 min
|Kkk
|69
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|28 min
|Tony
|7,505
|Real Incest/Taboo Talk in Leon Valley
|1 hr
|slapping beaners
|3
|Hookup apps?
|1 hr
|I heard
|2
|Looking for a bbw no games who wants to get sat...
|11 hr
|Ctw76
|4
|Grab a drink
|12 hr
|Ctw76
|4
|Pledge of allegiance & prayer
|12 hr
|Cry Baby
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC