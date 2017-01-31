Oklahoma St. adds 4-star receivers Wallace, Greenwood
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph will have two more threats to throw to next season in four-star receivers Tylan Wallace and Shamond Greenwood. Wallace, a 5-foot-11 speedster from Fort Worth South Hills, ranks among the top 15 players in Texas high school football history in career receiving yards.
