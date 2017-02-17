NEISD teacher identified as man kille...

NEISD teacher identified as man killed in San Antonio crash

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A man killed in an car crash early Saturday morning when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light pole has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner as Brad Dehart , a teacher with the North East Independent School District. Dehart was driving down the frontage road of Nacogdoches Road about 2 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the medical examiner around 2:45 a.m. Dehart taught English at the International School of the Americas , a school district official confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mallory Hooper dead at 25? (Dec '13) 1 hr Biggirl 59
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 2 hr White is fading 124
BREAKING NEWS: Melania Trump to be deported 4 hr ICE 1
America without a President and our enemies kno... 4 hr hispanic 10
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 10 hr The Reporter 7,617
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr Soiled pharts 1,120
Looking 4 rental house in Converse 15 hr James 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Bexar County was issued at February 19 at 11:26PM CST

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Ebola
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC