NEISD teacher identified as man killed in San Antonio crash

A man killed in an car crash early Saturday morning when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light pole has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner as Brad Dehart , a teacher with the North East Independent School District. Dehart was driving down the frontage road of Nacogdoches Road about 2 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the medical examiner around 2:45 a.m. Dehart taught English at the International School of the Americas , a school district official confirmed.

