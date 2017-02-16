Navy Commander accused in bribery scheme

SAN DIEGO - A U.S. Navy commander accepted prostitutes, luxury travel, elaborate dinners and $1,800 steaks from a foreign defense contractor in exchange for classified and internal Navy information, including ship schedules, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court in San Diego.

