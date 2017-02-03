Klipstein Park: a glimpse into history
Klipstein Park, shown here with Klipstein House in the background on the right, shielded by trees, is a popular place to walk with the new trail recently laid - courtesy of the Beeville Lions Club. This stained glass window at St. Philip's Episcopal Church honors Berkley Klipstein, who donated the land to the Rosetta Club for the park.
