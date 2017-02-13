Incident with ICE at a north Austin W...

Incident with ICE at a north Austin Whataburger

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the areas of San Antonio and Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City netted more than 680 arrests last week, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Monday. A total of 28 foreign nationals were arrested in the past week in the San Antonio and Austin areas.

