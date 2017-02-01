I-10 shut down near The Dominion afte...

I-10 shut down near The Dominion after 18 wheeler strikes median

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The southbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in The Dominion area Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, after an 18-wheeler left the road and struck a median. The southbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in The Dominion area Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, after an 18-wheeler left the road and struck a median.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 23 min cristal 108
La tranny from Califas wants to be that chicken... 1 hr cristal 2
Look at that BEANER biatch... 1 hr Slappy McGee 2
Who has jokes? 2 hr cristal 15
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 5 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,491
Breeding Update (Jun '15) 6 hr Drtyhazza 243
23 yr old stephanie henderson 6 hr she 16
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,547 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC