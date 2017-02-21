H-E-B snags 24-acre lot near planned retail development on San
B has purchased more than 24 acres near the intersection of Roosevelt Ave. and Loop 410 on San Antonio's South Side, according to Bexar County deed records. H-E-B has purchased more than 24 acres near the intersection of Roosevelt Ave. and Loop 410 on San Antonio's South Side, according to Bexar County deed records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Hitler Trump keep saying it's fake news....
|1 hr
|Jamison
|5
|Trump sad MF
|1 hr
|mean
|9
|Harlandale
|1 hr
|Spillit
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Mark
|7,641
|Impeach Trump
|8 hr
|jury
|13
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto...
|15 hr
|L0LZ
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC