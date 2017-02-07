Frost Bank Tower Brings Cool View to San Antonio Skyline
Construction crews began securing the project perimeter, an entire city block, Sunday night with steel, chain-link fences and large yellow barriers along the sidewalks, preparing for the two-year construction process of the glass-faced, 400,000 sq. ft. structure.
