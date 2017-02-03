Fourth wandering pig, dubbed Boss Hog...

Fourth wandering pig, dubbed Boss Hogg, captured on San Antonio

A wandering pig, named Boss Hogg by ACS staff, was picked up from a West Side neighborhood Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. ACS spokeswoman Lisa Norwood said their latest arrival is a micro-pig.

