Fiesta medal contest deadline is March 27
Karen Morgan, who is retired from the Air Force, inspects Fiesta medals on the chest of Latin American Heritage Society member Girien Salazar at VFW Post 76 during the 10th Street River Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2016. Proceeds from the event will help maintain the VFW's historic building and fund veteran programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|The Reporter
|7,617
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Looking 4 rental house in Converse
|9 hr
|James
|3
|Deport Phillipinos
|10 hr
|Laugh at you
|8
|brown
|12 hr
|It is what it is
|3
|America without a President and our enemies kno...
|13 hr
|Trump said
|9
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|Casanova
|123
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC