FBI raids Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti's ...

FBI raids Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti's office

9 hrs ago

FBI agents raided the law office of Texas State Sen. Carlos Uresti on Thursday morning as part of a broad investigation into a bankrupt frac sand company whose executives are facing criminal charges.

San Antonio, TX

