Exclusive gym modeled after nightclub opening in Texas
Alio Fitness Club, at 15909 San Pedro Avenue, doesn't take "club" lightly. Founders Samuel Noyola and Daniel Rubalcaba have designed their upcoming business with a high-end appeal and an atmosphere which mimics a nightclub.
