Escondido Creek Parkway's bingo fundr...

Escondido Creek Parkway's bingo fundraiser packs house

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

Yet another fundraiser for the Escondido Creek Parkway Project has been successful thanks to the Designer Bag Bingo event that was held at the City of Kenedy auditorium on Thursday night. "The event was a huge success with 250 attendees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 9 min The Reporter 7,617
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 53 min Soiled pharts 1,120
Looking 4 rental house in Converse 5 hr James 3
Deport Phillipinos 5 hr Laugh at you 8
brown 8 hr It is what it is 3
America without a President and our enemies kno... 8 hr Trump said 9
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 11 hr Casanova 123
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC