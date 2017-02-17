Escondido Creek Parkway's bingo fundraiser packs house
Yet another fundraiser for the Escondido Creek Parkway Project has been successful thanks to the Designer Bag Bingo event that was held at the City of Kenedy auditorium on Thursday night. "The event was a huge success with 250 attendees.
