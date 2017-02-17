El Camino Real identifying signs to be placed in Goliad County
Pictured left to right are Steven Gonzales, executive director of the Camino Real de la Tejas Associate, along with Shelley Parks, curator of the Center for Texas History at Goliad County Library, Claire Barnhart Korth, Chair of the Chamber of Commerce's Tourism Committee and Wilfred Korth, Chief Ranger at Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir. Pictured left to right are Steven Gonzales, executive director of the Camino Real de la Tejas Associate, along with Shelley Parks, curator of the Center for Texas History at Goliad County Library, Claire Barnhart Korth, Chair of the Chamber of Commerce's Tourism Committee and Wilfred Korth, Chief Ranger at Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|35 min
|HAMster No 139
|7,640
|Impeach Trump
|3 hr
|Trump
|12
|Donald Hitler Trump keep saying it's fake news....
|3 hr
|Trump said so
|3
|Trump sad MF
|4 hr
|Just Saying
|8
|Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto...
|6 hr
|L0LZ
|3
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|cristal
|129
|It's not Mexico wall......it will not be built ...
|19 hr
|trump equals moron
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC