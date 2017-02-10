Creating a new vision for sacred ground

Creating a new vision for sacred ground

The Alamo and the Alamo Plaza will undergo many changes if a master plan for the site comes to fruition. These include restoring as much of the site to its 1836 footprint and better historic interpretation of what occurred there during, before and after the famous battle.

