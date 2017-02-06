Cousin tells jury he ran from scene after San Antonio man shot in
Dustin Lee Osborne sits in the 186th District Court Tuesday January 31, 2017. Osborne is accused in the 2014 murder of Ralph Micahel Lopez,34, when Lopez intervened in an argument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a drink
|28 min
|Ctw76
|2
|Where all the bbw at
|51 min
|Ctw76
|1
|It's not Mexico wall......it will not be built ...
|58 min
|God Help us
|12
|Looking for a bbw no games who wants to get sat...
|1 hr
|Ctw76
|1
|Real Incest/Taboo Talk in Leon Valley
|2 hr
|Real Taboo
|1
|Pledge of allegiance & prayer
|3 hr
|Rick grande
|1
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|5 hr
|Trump thanks you
|60
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC