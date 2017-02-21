Changes in store for Contemporary Art Month
Wesley Harvey's homage to Meret Oppenheim's "Object" - a cup, saucer and spoon set covered in fur - is part of "Pretty Hurts," an exhibit of sculptural works and collage at Hello Studio. Wesley Harvey's homage to Meret Oppenheim's "Object" - a cup, saucer and spoon set covered in fur - is part of "Pretty Hurts," an exhibit of sculptural works and collage at Hello Studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harlandale High School
|10 min
|Lol
|2
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|15 min
|Hey Tommy boy
|7,694
|Impeach Trump
|5 hr
|Kenny
|22
|Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto...
|5 hr
|mean
|4
|Trump sad MF
|17 hr
|You just Slapped ...
|10
|Deport Phillipinos
|18 hr
|Diane
|10
|kkyx (Dec '14)
|Thu
|Chicken
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC