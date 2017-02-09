CEO of McCombs Partners prepares for ...

CEO of McCombs Partners prepares for newly appointed term as UT System regent

As a senior in high school, Rad Weaver was determined to become a professional baseball player, but he never expected in 20 years he would be the CEO of McCombs Partners and a new UT System regent. Last month, in a stark contrast to his high school dream, Gov. Greg Abbott selected Weaver to be a UT System regent, with his term officially confirmed Tuesday.

