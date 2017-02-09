CEO of McCombs Partners prepares for newly appointed term as UT System regent
As a senior in high school, Rad Weaver was determined to become a professional baseball player, but he never expected in 20 years he would be the CEO of McCombs Partners and a new UT System regent. Last month, in a stark contrast to his high school dream, Gov. Greg Abbott selected Weaver to be a UT System regent, with his term officially confirmed Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|35 min
|Billdozer
|7,519
|La tranny from Califas is having a hard time br...
|43 min
|haha
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|2 hr
|Insider
|2
|Is la tranny from Califas been productive at wo...
|4 hr
|Insider
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Worthless people yes you satx
|12 hr
|Rick is a joto
|18
|HEB Security Pilot Program: Includes drug sniff...
|18 hr
|Woof Woof
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC