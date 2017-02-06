Brunch spot Snooze announces March 1 opening date
Snooze , the Denver-based brunch restaurant that's going in the former EZ's at the Quarry Market, has announced it will open March 1. So if you're curious about the breakfast pot pie, pineapple upside-down pancakes, a pancake flight. or four different options of bloody marys, the wait will soon be over.
