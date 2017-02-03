Briefcase for Feb. 4, 2017

Briefcase for Feb. 4, 2017

Saturday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Riverside Healthcare recently welcomed Dr. Mehee Choi to Riverside Medical Group. Choi sees patients at Rush-Riverside Cancer Institute's Betty Burch Bridgewater Center for Radiation Therapy, located at 200 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais.

