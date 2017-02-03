Boyfriend of missing woman arrested, unidentified remains found
Police on Saturday arrested the 25-year-old boyfriend of a missing Texas woman one day after finding human remains in a shallow grave not far from where she disappeared. Alpine police found the yet-unidentified remains in Sunny Glen, where Zuzu Verk was last seen, The Dallas Morning News reported.
