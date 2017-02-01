Bomb squad, K-9 units on scene after reports of suspicious bag on

Police, firefighters, a bomb squad, a K-9 unit and VIA authorities responded to the scene after reports of a suspicious bag came in around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Poplar Street and Zarzamora Street on February 3, 2017. Police, firefighters, a bomb squad, a K-9 unit and VIA authorities responded to the scene after reports of a suspicious bag came in around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Poplar Street and Zarzamora Street on Police, firefighters, a bomb squad, a K-9 unit and VIA authorities responded to the scene after reports of a suspicious bag came in around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Poplar Street and Zarzamora Street on February 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.