Blotter 5 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICT...

Blotter 5 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Daniel Stephen Delagarza, ...

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Daniel Stephen Delagarza, 45, of Victoria, by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions case. - VICTORIA - Trinidad Garcia Jr., 50, of Victoria, by officers Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property between $20,000 and $100,000 case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HEB Security Pilot Program: Includes drug sniff... 2 hr Woof Woof 3
I've never met... 5 hr Slappy McGee 10
Is la tranny from Califas been productive at wo... 6 hr Slappy McGee 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 8 hr The Reporter 7,513
Pledge of allegiance & prayer 9 hr Hispanic 6
Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11) Tue Kkk 69
Real Incest/Taboo Talk in Leon Valley Tue slapping beaners 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,182 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC