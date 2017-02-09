Black History Month: Retired Astronaut Bernard A. Harris Jr.
Former NASA astronaut Bernard A. Harris Jr. made history on February 9, 1995 when he became the first African American to walk in space. After completing his residency training in 1985 at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Harris then completed a National Research Council Fellowship at NASA Ames Research Center, Moffett Field, California.
