Black History Month: Retired Astronau...

Black History Month: Retired Astronaut Bernard A. Harris Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Black Enterprise

Former NASA astronaut Bernard A. Harris Jr. made history on February 9, 1995 when he became the first African American to walk in space. After completing his residency training in 1985 at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Harris then completed a National Research Council Fellowship at NASA Ames Research Center, Moffett Field, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ice 1 hr DropADime 2
Hookup apps? 2 hr Rick grande 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 2 hr Billdozer 7,551
HEB Security Pilot Program: Includes drug sniff... 12 hr Rick grande 4
Worthless people yes you satx 12 hr Rick grande 20
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder 15 hr Taylor 3
La tranny from Califas gets caught doing the il... 16 hr Nightline 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC