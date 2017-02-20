Bernie Sanders laughs at president's ...

Bernie Sanders laughs at president's healthcare statement

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A screenshot from CNN's interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., shows the senator laughing after hearing one of President Trump's most recent claims. A screenshot from CNN's interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., shows the senator laughing after hearing one of President Trump's most recent claims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Harlandale 2 hr mean 7
Harlandale High School 2 hr mean 8
Impeach Trump 3 hr Too funny 29
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 5 hr Jack 7,771
A Cracker throwing Crackers 6 hr Pa Kettle 1
Donald Hitler Trump keep saying it's fake news.... 11 hr Keepin it real 7
What if white people left the United States (Nov '13) 11 hr Read history 54
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC