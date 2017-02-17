Anti-Muslim group with ties to Trump White House willing to do...
Roy White, a 62-year-old Air Force veteran heads the San Antonio, Texas chapter of ACT! for America, an anti-Muslim organization that was founded on the grounds of protecting the United States from Islam. The group has direct ties to the Trump White House, the Chicago Tribune reports.
