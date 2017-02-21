Amid disease outbreak, first death from flu reported in South
During February 2017 in Texas, at least 9 schools have been forced to close for at least a day due to spikes in flu cases. During February 2017 in Texas, at least 9 schools have been forced to close for at least a day due to spikes in flu cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|42 min
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,696
|Harlandale High School
|56 min
|I know one
|3
|Harlandale
|2 hr
|Yes
|5
|jacky Torres (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|King81
|19
|Impeach Trump
|8 hr
|Kenny
|22
|Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto...
|9 hr
|mean
|4
|Trump sad MF
|20 hr
|You just Slapped ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC