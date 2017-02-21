Affidavit: Murder suspect was "talkin...

Affidavit: Murder suspect was "talking loudly" about ambush

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Anthony Harrison died at a hospital Aug. 6, 2016, after being shot on the far East Side of San Antonio in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek Drive. Anthony Harrison died at a hospital Aug. 6, 2016, after being shot on the far East Side of San Antonio in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 12 min The Reporter 7,662
The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11) 39 min curious 78
Professional Transportation, Inc. (Feb '12) 14 hr jimim523 429
Harlandale 15 hr Gotcha 4
Impeach Trump 17 hr mean 18
Donald Hitler Trump keep saying it's fake news.... 22 hr mean 6
Review: Ponce Joe Attorney At Law (Aug '14) Tue ponce is a malice... 7
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC