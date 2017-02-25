Adam Ant finally returns to San Antonio
Adam Ant will always be remembered for "Goody Two Shoes," the horn-driven early '80s hit that made him a star on MTV . On Wednesday, the New Wave icon played the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre and showed there's more to the story than a quasi-novelty hit and pre- Johnny Depp pirate fashion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|26 min
|Bobjones555
|1,115
|Searching
|2 hr
|Mrs escourt
|1
|Girlfriend lied and denies it
|3 hr
|Casanova
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Daddy Duck
|7,571
|Ice
|3 hr
|FoReal
|21
|Impeach Trump
|6 hr
|Gal
|7
|America without a President and our enemies kno...
|9 hr
|Its F up
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC