a Bathroom billa could cost Austin to...

a Bathroom billa could cost Austin tourism $109 million

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

For the first time, Austin's Convention and Visitors Bureau is predicting the economic impact of Texas lawmakers' proposed "bathroom bill." Senate Bill 6 would require people to use public facilities associated with their birth sex - effectively banning transgender people from using ones they identify with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 min The Reporter 7,597
Deport Phillipinos 3 hr Fanny 4
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 5 hr Huntleigh Bruntleigh 122
Looking 4 rental house in Converse 5 hr Jane 2
Armando Montelongo (Mar '12) 7 hr Huntleigh Bruntleigh 95
family incest (Mar '13) 8 hr the little sis 23
Construction in sunrise subdivision 16 hr Neighbor 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC