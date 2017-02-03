365 Days of Tacos: The best tacos we tried in January
Here are the best tacos our critic tasted in the first month of "365 Days of Tacos." Week 1's best tacos: Puffy taco with beef at Ray's Drive Inn Part crunchy, part soft, all San Antonio, the puffy taco was the logical way to start this series, and Ray's is a hard act to follow for the other taquerias in Week 1 of 365 Days of Tacos.
