365 Days of Tacos: The best tacos we ...

365 Days of Tacos: The best tacos we tried in January

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Here are the best tacos our critic tasted in the first month of "365 Days of Tacos." Week 1's best tacos: Puffy taco with beef at Ray's Drive Inn Part crunchy, part soft, all San Antonio, the puffy taco was the logical way to start this series, and Ray's is a hard act to follow for the other taquerias in Week 1 of 365 Days of Tacos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's not Mexico wall......it will not be built ... 25 min Just Saying 4
Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall 28 min Insider 53
Any horney grandmas around? (Nov '12) 5 hr Rick 4
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 9 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,494
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 10 hr christyran1228 41
Why do... 11 hr mean 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,259 • Total comments across all topics: 278,536,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC