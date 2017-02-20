2017 Warrant roundup looms; time to pay fines is now
SAPD announced Friday that it would be joining more than 320 municipalities across Texas in a three-week Warrant Resolution Campaign. Individuals with Class C misdemeanor violations will have from Monday, Feb 13 until Feb. 26 to resolve said warrants.
