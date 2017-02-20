2017 St. Patrick's Day Celebrations i...

2017 St. Patrick's Day Celebrations in San Antonio Hosted by Harp & Shamrock Society of Texas

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Digital Game Developer

The Harp & Shamrock Society of Texas has been ?Keeping Irish History and Culture Alive" in central Texas for more than 50 years through music, arts, dance, sports and food. The Irish role in history is remembered and honored through many events, from the only St. Patrick's Day River Parade in the world to the wreath-laying at the Alamo honoring the 35 Irish descendants who fought there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 4 hr Non Expert Here 7,769
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 6 hr MAGA2016 131
kkyx (Dec '14) 9 hr Rolo 9
Loan shark (Feb '13) 12 hr driver72 65
What if white people left the United States (Nov '13) 12 hr oops 52
where do they sell k2 in San antonio (Aug '10) Mon Mel 107
Review: Ponce Joe Attorney At Law (Aug '14) Mon One pissed off gr... 8
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC