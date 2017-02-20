2017 St. Patrick's Day Celebrations in San Antonio Hosted by Harp & Shamrock Society of Texas

The Harp & Shamrock Society of Texas has been ?Keeping Irish History and Culture Alive" in central Texas for more than 50 years through music, arts, dance, sports and food. The Irish role in history is remembered and honored through many events, from the only St. Patrick's Day River Parade in the world to the wreath-laying at the Alamo honoring the 35 Irish descendants who fought there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.