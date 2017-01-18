Where does Dallas rank with other cities on dog walkability? Not as high as you'd think
In March 2016, WalkScore.com ran the data and determined that downtown Dallas was the most walkable neighborhood in Texas. In addition, Oak Lawn and Knox/Henderson drew raves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|bobby michaels
|64
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|11 hr
|Luv Mexican Men
|104
|mexican traditions
|11 hr
|WoW
|11
|Window tint
|13 hr
|Help-me-n1234
|3
|april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Slapped
|14
|Worthless people yes you satx
|22 hr
|cristal
|11
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,454
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC