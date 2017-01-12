What a knock! Tortoise burns down home
A 150-pound tortoise knocked over its heat lamp late into the right, causing a fire that spread through a home in San Antonio. The lamp fell onto a mattress, sparking the fire which spread through the neighbouring house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|JULIO
|1,024
|Angelina Robinson
|1 hr
|No morals
|5
|Shanon Cardenas gross
|1 hr
|No morals
|4
|Lisa Cardenas
|1 hr
|San antonio
|2
|francis Herrera
|1 hr
|Unemployed
|6
|Milfs
|2 hr
|Abela
|2
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|2 hr
|Hispanic
|34
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC