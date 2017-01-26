VITA program helped San Antonio resid...

VITA program helped San Antonio residents get $60M in tax refunds

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteer Alma Lopez processes an income tax filing Friday for taxpayer Mario Pina at the YWCA on Castroville Road. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteer Alma Lopez processes an income tax filing Friday for taxpayer Mario Pina at the YWCA on Castroville Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 31 min pharts 1,070
Destiny R 13 hr LMA0 5
Lisa Cardenas Thu Mari 3
Angelina Robinson Thu Yup 6
I wanna smell dirty panties bad (Apr '16) Thu Kitten 14
Loan shark (Feb '13) Thu zahn67 64
Cruising spots for men seeking men (Apr '10) Thu TJay 25 93
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,318,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC