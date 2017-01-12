Visit to a South Side motel ends in shooting, victim in critical
San Antonio police enter a room at the Rainbow Motel, 4740 S. Presa St., Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2017, and detain three people following a shooting at the motel that left one man in critical condition. San Antonio police enter a room at the Rainbow Motel, 4740 S. Presa St., Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2017, and detain three people following a shooting at the motel that left one man in critical condition.
