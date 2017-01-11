Video: Central Texas dog suffers grisly case of neglect

Erving Hernandez, 35, was taken into custody at San Antonio Police Department's Prue Road substation on Nov. 25, 2015 and charged with animal cruelty after allegedly beating a pregnant dog to death in October, 2015. less Erving Hernandez, 35, was taken into custody at San Antonio Police Department's Prue Road substation on Nov. 25, 2015 and charged with animal cruelty after allegedly beating a pregnant dog to death in October, ... more Jerry Rosales is suspected of a throwing a dog at his father-in-law during a disturbance in July, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.