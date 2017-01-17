Venterra Realty adds San Antonio apartments to portfolio
Venterra Realty, a multifamily investment company with offices in Houston and Toronto, has bought the French Place Apartments in San Antonio. The 84-unit property is at 109 West French Place just north of downtown in the Monte Vista neighborhood.
