Venterra Realty adds San Antonio apar...

Venterra Realty adds San Antonio apartments to portfolio

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Venterra Realty, a multifamily investment company with offices in Houston and Toronto, has bought the French Place Apartments in San Antonio. The 84-unit property is at 109 West French Place just north of downtown in the Monte Vista neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan shark (Feb '13) 48 min zahn67 62
Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11) 6 hr bobby michaels 64
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 13 hr Luv Mexican Men 104
mexican traditions 13 hr WoW 11
Window tint 15 hr Help-me-n1234 3
april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16) 21 hr Slapped 14
Worthless people yes you satx 23 hr cristal 11
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC