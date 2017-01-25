TX: Driverless Cars Coming to Arlington Streets -- for Research
Arlington was among five areas in Texas selected last week by the U.S. Transportation Department as a "national Automated Vehicle Proving Ground," according to a press release issued Tuesday by Texas A&M University. That means cars with no driver behind the wheel -- or perhaps a researcher sitting in the driver's seat, in case he or she needs to take over manual control of the vehicle -- could soon be spotted on city streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wonder how long it will take for Trump to get I...
|9 hr
|Fosho
|21
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,473
|F@%k my gorgeous wife
|13 hr
|cristal
|9
|Sugardaddy in San Antonio, Tx (Feb '11)
|15 hr
|Vik the dik
|205
|Milfs
|15 hr
|Vik the dik
|4
|Casual encounter
|17 hr
|Vik the dik
|6
|HEB Security Pilot Program: Includes drug sniff...
|18 hr
|WTF
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC