TX: Driverless Cars Coming to Arlington Streets -- for Research

Arlington was among five areas in Texas selected last week by the U.S. Transportation Department as a "national Automated Vehicle Proving Ground," according to a press release issued Tuesday by Texas A&M University. That means cars with no driver behind the wheel -- or perhaps a researcher sitting in the driver's seat, in case he or she needs to take over manual control of the vehicle -- could soon be spotted on city streets.

