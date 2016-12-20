Two women in stable condition after S...

Two women in stable condition after South Side stabbing

Two women were taken to University Hospital on Sunday night, suffering from several stab wounds after they tried to escape from an attacker, police said. Authorities were dispatched about 8:45 p.m. to 7200 New Laredo Road on the South Side.

