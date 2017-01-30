Two children, one adult injured in crash on Northeast Side

San Antonio police say two children were among three people hospitalized Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, after a collision on the Northeast Side on Lookout Road about 4 p.m. San Antonio police say two children were among three people hospitalized Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, after a collision on the Northeast Side on Lookout Road about 4 p.m. San Antonio police say two children were among three people hospitalized Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, after a collision on the Northeast Side on Lookout Road about 4 p.m. San Antonio police say two children were among three people hospitalized Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, after a collision on the Northeast Side on Lookout Road about 4 p.m. San Antonio police say two children were among three people hospitalized Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, after a collision on the Northeast Side on Lookout Road about 4 p.m. San Antonio police say two children were among three people hospitalized ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.