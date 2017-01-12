Success in Camelot II! But don't stop...

Success in Camelot II! But don't stop there

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In May 2015, Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert's office led a cleanup at Camelot II, an unincorporated area surrounded by San Antonio and the city of Windcrest. But such efforts will no longer be necessary after the city of Converse annexes the neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 36 min Wang 1,021
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr The Reporter 7,427
TRUMP: Anyone want to pee on me? #PEEOTUS 6 hr Latisha 3
cristal arrested 10 hr cristal 6
Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall 11 hr game is over 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 15 hr Jessica Cavness 39
Attencion! Hola!! 22 hr game is over 13
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 277,864,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC