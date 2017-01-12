Success in Camelot II! But don't stop there
In May 2015, Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert's office led a cleanup at Camelot II, an unincorporated area surrounded by San Antonio and the city of Windcrest. But such efforts will no longer be necessary after the city of Converse annexes the neighborhood.
